Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the trail of blood stretched 250 yards from Montague Road in Old Swan

A mysterious trail of blood stretching 250 yards (230m) through the streets of Liverpool is being investigated by police.

The blood, between Montague Road in Old Swan to Rathbone Road in Wavertree, was discovered at 17:45 BST on Wednesday.

Police said the blood stains ended at a bus stop and believed the injured individual may have boarded a bus.

Officers are carrying out forensic inquiries and checks at Merseyside hospitals to trace the casualty.

Merseyside Police has appealed for residents and motorists to check home CCTV and dashcam footage.

Ch Insp Paul Sutcliffe said: "We want to ensure anyone who may have been injured gets immediate medical treatment."