A working cannabis cafe complete with set opening times and a "members only" sign at the door has been shut down by police in Liverpool.

Officers raided the café in the Kensington area and found more than 40 people in possession of the drug.

The cafe featured cannabis leaf decorations, fluorescent lighting and a sign bearing the words: "Stay medicated. Living the dream."

Two Liverpool men, aged 20 and 49, were arrested during Saturday's raid.

They were questioned on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and permitting the use of premises for the supply of a controlled drug.

About 30 people were also cautioned at the scene, interviewed or issued with penalty notices.

Merseyside Police said the building had been locked up and all furniture removed after members of the public expressed concern about the cafe.

A spokesman added: "False information exists about these types of locations, but I want to make it very clear that there is nowhere you are able to smoke cannabis legally in Merseyside.

"While the recreational use of cannabis may seem acceptable to some, evidence shows that those involved in the supply of cannabis are usually involved in serious and organised crime.

"Cannabis is an extremely damaging drug and with the help of our communities we will continue to tackle those offending."