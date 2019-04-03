Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Image caption David Duckenfield and Graham Mackrell were on trial at Preston Crown Court

The jury in the trial of Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has been unable to reach a verdict.

The former South Yorkshire Police Ch Supt Duckenfield, now 74, had denied the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans in the 1989 disaster.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell has been found guilty of a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Jurors at Preston Crown Court spent eight days deliberating.

The Crown Prosecution Service has indicated it will seek a retrial for Mr Duckenfield, of Ferndown, Dorset.

During the 10-week trial, jurors heard that 96 men, women and children died as a result of a fatal crush on the Leppings Lane terrace on 15 April 1989.

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after the disaster.

Mr Mackrell, 69, was found guilty of failing to discharge his duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act by a majority of 10 to two.