Man detained over Toxteth fatal stabbing
- 1 April 2019
A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
Hassan Ahmed Mohamoud, 29, from Toxteth in Liverpool, was attacked on Bentley Road on Thursday and died in hospital.
Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a single stab wound. Officers are appealing for witnesses.
A 28-year-old man, also from Toxteth, was arrested on Friday and is being held under the Mental Health Act.