Police probe Winsford petrol bomb arson attack
A man hurled a petrol bomb at a house in Cheshire, prompting a police investigation.
The bomb was thrown at the porch of the home in Leyland Walk, Winsford, before bouncing into the garden and sparking a fire.
The suspect then fled and the home's occupants and a neighbour were able to put out the flames. Nobody was injured.
Police said they were treating the attack, which happened at at 23:20 GMT on Friday, as an isolated incident.
Det Con Lara Hill said: "Thankfully the fire was extinguished before it took hold. It could have been a lot worse than it was."
The blaze caused minor damage to the outside of the home.