Police probe Winsford petrol bomb arson attack

  • 1 April 2019
Leyland Walk Image copyright Google
Image caption The petrol bomb caused a fire to break out outside the home in Leyland Walk

A man hurled a petrol bomb at a house in Cheshire, prompting a police investigation.

The bomb was thrown at the porch of the home in Leyland Walk, Winsford, before bouncing into the garden and sparking a fire.

The suspect then fled and the home's occupants and a neighbour were able to put out the flames. Nobody was injured.

Police said they were treating the attack, which happened at at 23:20 GMT on Friday, as an isolated incident.

Det Con Lara Hill said: "Thankfully the fire was extinguished before it took hold. It could have been a lot worse than it was."

The blaze caused minor damage to the outside of the home.

