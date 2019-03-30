Toxteth stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed to death.
Hassan Ahmed Mohamoud, 29, from Toxteth in Liverpool, was attacked on Bentley Road at about 13:20 GMT on Thursday and died in hospital.
Merseyside Police said a 28-year-old man, also from Toxteth, had been arrested on Friday and remained in custody.
Officers previously described the stabbing as "appalling".