Image caption The man was attacked in a "busy residential area", police said

A man has died after being stabbed in the neck in an "appalling" attack on a "busy" street in "broad daylight", police have said.

The man, who Merseyside Police said was in his 20s, was attacked at about 13:20 GMT on Bentley Road in Toxteth, Liverpool.

A force spokesman said he was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Det Insp Phil Mahon said a murder investigation had begun and asked witnesses to get in touch.

"This is an appalling crime which has occurred in a busy residential area in broad daylight," he said.

"A young man has tragically lost his life and we will do our utmost to find those responsible."

The force spokesman said a cordon remained around the area where the attack happened while forensic examinations were carried out.

He added that officers were also working to confirm the victim's identity and inform his next of kin.