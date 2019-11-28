Image copyright Hillsborough Inquests Image caption Hillsborough remains the worst disaster in British sporting history

On a sunny spring afternoon in 1989, a crush developed at the Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield resulting in the deaths of 96 Liverpool fans attending the club's FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

It remains the UK's worst sporting disaster. Since then, many families and survivors have led a 30-year campaign to discover how and why they died. Here are some of the key events.

15 April 1989: Fans gather at Sheffield Wednesday's football ground amid a "carnival atmosphere". The mood is described as "boisterous" but jovial. As kick-off approaches, a large crowd builds up outside the Leppings Lane turnstiles. Following an urgent request to relieve the pressure, match commander Ch Supt David Duckenfield gives the order to open an exit gate. Two thousand Liverpool fans enter via a tunnel on to already-packed terraces. A severe crush develops in the central pens and people are pulled out in a "human cascade". Ninety-six men, women and children lose their lives with hundreds more injured. The oldest victim was 67, the youngest just 10 years old.

Fans gather at Sheffield Wednesday's football ground amid a "carnival atmosphere". The mood is described as "boisterous" but jovial. As kick-off approaches, a large crowd builds up outside the Leppings Lane turnstiles. Following an urgent request to relieve the pressure, match commander Ch Supt David Duckenfield gives the order to open an exit gate. Two thousand Liverpool fans enter via a tunnel on to already-packed terraces. A severe crush develops in the central pens and people are pulled out in a "human cascade". Ninety-six men, women and children lose their lives with hundreds more injured. The oldest victim was 67, the youngest just 10 years old.

Image copyright Hillsborough Inquests Image caption The tunnel leading to pens 3 and 4 was directly opposite the turnstiles

January 1990: A judicial inquiry is held into the tragedy. Lord Justice Taylor's report concludes the failure to close off the tunnel was "a blunder of the first magnitude" and match commander David Duckenfield "failed to take effective control". His final report recommends a move to all-seater stadia, which leads to a ban on standing at football matches, eventually imposed on all clubs in the top two divisions in 1994.

A judicial inquiry is held into the tragedy. Lord Justice Taylor's report concludes the failure to close off the tunnel was "a blunder of the first magnitude" and match commander David Duckenfield "failed to take effective control". His final report recommends a move to all-seater stadia, which leads to a ban on standing at football matches, eventually imposed on all clubs in the top two divisions in 1994.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) rules out bringing criminal charges against Sheffield Wednesday FC, Sheffield City Council and stadium safety engineers Eastwoods. It is a blow for the families who had hoped someone would be held accountable.

The original inquests into the deaths prove hugely controversial. Coroner Dr Stefan Popper rules out any evidence relating to fans' deaths beyond 3.15pm because, by this time, he said "the damage was done". This is "strongly disputed" by bereaved families.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Donna Miller, with a picture of her brother, Paul Carlile, who was 19 when he died at Hillsborough

March 1993: The 96th victim of the Hillsborough disaster, Tony Bland, dies after being left severely brain damaged in the crush. After nearly four years in a persistent vegetative state, life support is removed after a legal battle. He was 18 at the time of the tragedy but 22 when he died.

The 96th victim of the Hillsborough disaster, Tony Bland, dies after being left severely brain damaged in the crush. After nearly four years in a persistent vegetative state, life support is removed after a legal battle. He was 18 at the time of the tragedy but 22 when he died.

Hillsborough, a controversial drama-documentary by acclaimed Liverpool writer Jimmy McGovern, reveals new evidence claiming some of the 96 were still alive after 3.15pm. Researchers also track down Roger Houldsworth, the stadium's video technician, who said it should have been "obvious" to police that the pens were "very, very full" when gate C was opened.

In a bid to hold someone criminally responsible for the deaths of the 96, the Hillsborough Families Support Group begins a private prosecution. David Duckenfield and his deputy Bernard Murray are charged with manslaughter and misconduct in public office. The jury acquits Mr Murray and, after they fail to reach a verdict on Mr Duckenfield, the judge imposes a "stay of prosecution" saying he should not face a retrial.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A memorial at Anfield remembers the 96 fans who died

January 2010: The Hillsborough Independent Panel (HIP) is appointed to review previously unseen evidence.

The Hillsborough Independent Panel (HIP) is appointed to review previously unseen evidence.

Former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie says he regrets the way his newspaper covered the Hillsborough disaster. "If I could revisit Hillsborough, certainly I'd do it in a different way."

After sitting for two years, the HIP publishes a damning report into the tragedy. It is highly critical of the emergency response by a number of organisations and blames senior officers for opening exit gates without thinking about what would happen.

The High Court quashes the original inquest verdicts that had stood for more than 20 years. Lord Chief Justice Lord Judge also orders new inquests after the HIP report said 41 of those who died might have been saved. Then home secretary Theresa May announces a new police inquiry into the disaster.

The families' joy at the quashing of the original inquest verdicts is tempered by the death of campaigner Anne Williams from cancer at the age of 60. She never believed her son Kevin, and 94 others, were dead by 3.15pm on the day of the disaster and led calls to have verdicts overturned.

The new Hillsborough inquests open in Warrington and last for two years - the longest inquests in UK legal history. March 2015: After six days of questioning, David Duckenfield admits his failure to close a tunnel before opening gate C "was the direct cause of the deaths of 96 people". Under pressure, he "froze" and failed to consider the consequences of admitting thousands of fans on to already-packed terraces, he told the jury.

Image copyright Dave Thompson Image caption David Duckenfield gave evidence to the fresh Hillsborough inquests in 2015

April 2016: Hillsborough Inquests conclude the 96 who died in the 1989 disaster were unlawfully killed. Jurors agree fans played no part in the deaths and instead blame police failures, stadium design faults, and a delayed response by the ambulance service. Families celebrate as they emerge from court.

Hillsborough Inquests conclude the 96 who died in the 1989 disaster were unlawfully killed. Jurors agree fans played no part in the deaths and instead blame police failures, stadium design faults, and a delayed response by the ambulance service. Families celebrate as they emerge from court.

The Crown Prosecution Service announces David Duckenfield is to be charged with manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 people. Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, because he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.

Five other men also face charges: Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell is charged with safety offences; former South Yorkshire Police (SYP) chief inspector Sir Norman Bettison is charged with four counts of misconduct in public office; former SYP solicitor Peter Metcalf and former SYP officers Donald Denton and Alan Foster are charged with perverting the course of justice.

An order imposed in 2000 preventing Mr Duckenfield from being tried on charges relating to Hillsborough is lifted. August 2018: All charges against Sir Norman Bettison, who was accused of trying to blame Liverpool fans for the disaster, are dropped because of insufficient evidence.

All charges against Sir Norman Bettison, who was accused of trying to blame Liverpool fans for the disaster, are dropped because of insufficient evidence. January 2019: The first Hillsborough trial begins at Preston Crown Court. Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans. Graham Mackrell denies two health and safety offences, one of which is later dropped due to lack of evidence.

The first Hillsborough trial begins at Preston Crown Court. Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans. Graham Mackrell denies two health and safety offences, one of which is later dropped due to lack of evidence.

The jury fails to return a verdict on the manslaughter charge against Mr Duckenfield. Prosecutors say they will seek a retrial. Jurors did find Mackrell guilty by majority on a health and safety charge relating to the adequate provision of turnstiles on the day. November 2019: After a six-week trial at Preston Crown Court, David Duckenfield is found not guiltyof the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.