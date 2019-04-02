Image caption Jack Renshaw denied being a member of National Action

A jury has been unable to decide whether a man who plotted to murder an MP remained a member of a neo-Nazi group after it was banned.

Jack Renshaw, from Skelmersdale in Lancashire, bought a machete to kill Labour's Rosie Cooper.

The 23-year-old admitted preparing an act of terrorism but denied membership of National Action.

After a seven-week retrial, the Old Bailey jury said it was unable to reach a unanimous or majority verdict.

The jury was also unable to decide whether Andrew Clarke, 34, of Prescot, Merseyside, and Michal Trubini, 36, of Warrington, Cheshire, remained members of National Action after it was proscribed in December 2016.

The British group, founded in 2013, was banned three years later under anti-terror laws.

Jurors had deliberated for more than 48 hours and have now been discharged.

The prosecution said it would not be seeking a third trial.