A 13-year-old girl died from MDMA toxicity after falling ill at home, a post-mortem examination has confirmed.

Eboney Cheshire, from Rainhill in St Helens, died in hospital on 3 December.

Her death was previously being treated as "unexplained" after an earlier post-mortem examination proved inconclusive and further tests were needed.

Paying tribute to her "beautiful princess" shortly after her death, Eboney's mother Kerry Williams said she was "heartbroken".

She said her daughter had been "so funny, full of character and so popular".

Merseyside Police confirmed investigations are continuing into Eboney's death.