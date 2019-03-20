Liverpool

Liverpool Airport crash: Second cyclist dies

  • 20 March 2019
Anthony Cope Image copyright Police handout
Image caption Anthony Cope, 39, from Halewood was critically injured in the crash last month

A second cyclist who was injured in a multi-vehicle crash near Liverpool John Lennon Airport has died.

Anthony Cope, from Halewood, was riding with his friend Claire Killey when they collided with two Ford Fiestas and a Ford C-Max on Hale Drive on 28 February. Ms Killey died at the scene.

Merseyside Police said the 39-year-old died in hospital on Monday.

Mr Cope's family said he was an "amazing dad, partner, son, brother and friend" who had "loved cycling".

A police spokesman said a 21-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released under investigation.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites