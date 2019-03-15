Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Owen Cousins stabbed Daniel Jamieson in the thigh with a lock knife

A teenager who stabbed a 16-year-old to death in a pre-arranged fight has been detained for 11 years.

Owen Cousins, 17, from Liverpool, was convicted of the manslaughter of Daniel Gee Jamieson but cleared of his murder.

Sentencing Cousins at Liverpool Crown Court Judge David Aubrey QC said knife crime was one of "real challenges" facing society.

Cousins admitted stabbing Daniel in July but said he acted in self defence, and had been pressurised into fighting.

Cousins, of Redwood Road, Belle Vale, who the judge ruled could be identified, said he brought the knife to the gang fight because of what he said was Daniel's reputation.

Witnesses told the trial they had never seen Daniel with a knife.

The court heard a group of 30 youths and young men gathered in Belle Vale Road in Gateacre on 3 July for a "straightener".

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Daniel Gee-Jamieson's family said he had been loved "more than life"

Some were carrying knives, others had hammers.

During the confrontation Cousins stabbed the teenager with a lock knife in his thigh, causing catastrophic bleeding which proved fatal.

Cousins was sentenced to 11 years in detention and will have to serve at least half before being released on bail under supervision.

Judge Aubrey told him he had "devastated" another two families.

"One of the real challenges facing society is the commonplace carrying of knives and other weapons, which all too frequently causes injury or death of teenage and young boys," the judge added.

Brian Forshaw, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "If ever there was a case that highlights the awful role that knives are playing in the lives of some young people, this is it.

"These two teenagers were supposed to be having a fistfight to put the record straight - not the best answer to any problems but a good deal less dangerous than what Cousins chose to do. He pulled a knife and another young life has been lost."