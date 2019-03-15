Image copyright PA Image caption Match commander David Duckenfield denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 fans

It was "breathtakingly unfair" to prosecute Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield, a jury has been told.

Ben Myers QC made the claim in his closing speech at Preston Crown Court in defence of Mr Duckenfield.

The 74-year-old denies gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans, on 15 April 1989.

Mr Myers also said "it must be one of the most heartbreaking cases ever to come before a British court".

The trial continues.