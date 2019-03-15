Liverpool

Hillsborough trial: David Duckenfield case 'breathtakingly unfair'

  • 15 March 2019
David Duckenfield arriving at court Image copyright PA
Image caption Match commander David Duckenfield denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 fans

It was "breathtakingly unfair" to prosecute Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield, a jury has been told.

Ben Myers QC made the claim in his closing speech at Preston Crown Court in defence of Mr Duckenfield.

The 74-year-old denies gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans, on 15 April 1989.

Mr Myers also said "it must be one of the most heartbreaking cases ever to come before a British court".

The trial continues.

