Image copyright Google Image caption Police said they were treating the death of the woman in her 40s as a domestic dispute

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found stabbed to death in St Helens.

The woman, in her 40s, was declared dead by paramedics who were called to Hignett Avenue at 12:50 GMT on Monday following reports a woman had been stabbed.

Merseyside Police said a 46-year-old man was in custody. It is treating the death as a domestic dispute.

A post-mortem examination will be held to determine the cause of death.

Police said they were carrying out house-to-house inquiries.