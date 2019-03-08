Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Leighton Holt, 22, admitted robbery, possessing an altered firearm, common assault and possessing a blade

A man who twice stood trial for the murder a former pub doorman has been jailed for armed robbery and attacking a security guard with bleach.

Leighton Holt, 22, from Stockbridge Village, said he turned to drugs after spending 15 months in prison on remand, accused of murdering Daniel Fox.

Although he admitted stabbing Mr Fox in self-defence, Mr Holt was cleared after two juries failed to reach a verdict.

He was jailed on Friday after admitting robbing an off-licence with a knife.

Holt pleaded guilty to two robberies, possessing an altered firearm, common assault and possessing a blade.

Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Clement Goldstone QC, told Holt that he was a dangerous offender and jailed him for eight years, six months.

Holt - who appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via video link from prison - held up a finger as he was led away.

Image caption Daniel Fox was found stabbed outside a bar in 2016

Frank Dillon, prosecuting, said the first offence occurred on 23 October last year when police raided his mother's home and found a sawn-off shotgun in a bag in the garden.

Two weeks later, Holt struck at Dave's Off Licence in Tunstall Lane, Wigan, wearing a black balaclava and brandishing a six-inch knife, the court heard.

'Drugged up'

He forced the terrified shop assistant to open the cash register and stole £42 before calmly walking off with two bottles of wine.

Three-and-a-half hours later, he went into the Asda supermarket in Soho Street, Wigan at about 01:00 GMT, and tried to steal alcohol and steaks.

When stopped by the security guard, "he lifted up his right hand and sprayed bleach into his face," Mr Dillon said. Holt then punched him three times in the face.

On his arrest, he spat in a police constable's face, the court was told.

Holt said he had been "drugged up" on Valium and cocaine as he had been "in a bad place" after being accused of the murder of former bouncer Daniel Fox.

Daniel Fox, 29, from St Helens, Merseyside, was stabbed at the corner of Westfield Street and North John Street in the town on 2 September 2016.

Holt always maintained he stabbed Mr Fox in self-defence.