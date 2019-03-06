Image copyright Family handout Image caption Eddie O'Rourke, pictured with his mother Jane White, died after being found outside a Royal British Legion club

An 18-year-old was stabbed to death with a "Pirates of the Caribbean" knife in a row with another teenager over a girl, a court heard.

Eddie O'Rourke, from The Clough, Runcorn, died in hospital after being found injured outside a party in Halton Village in September.

Two boys, aged 17 and 15, pleaded not guilty to his murder at the opening of a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

The 15-year-old pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon.

12-inch blade

A jury heard Eddie had arrived at an 18th birthday party at the Royal British Legion club in Runcorn on Friday 7 September last year just minutes after the two accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons

Nigel Power, QC, prosecuting said Eddie and the 17-year-old had previously clashed over a girl and the youth had "perhaps become obsessed" with her.

He claimed that Eddie gestured to him, as if to say 'I'll see you outside' and the youth went out but ran straight back in before returning with the 15-year-old.

He alleged the 15-year-old boy handed his co-accused the "fearsome" weapon which had a 12-inch blade.

Mr Power said: "Very soon after, he stabbed Eddie O'Rourke once to the abdomen.

"The stab wound track cut through one of the main arteries in the lower abdomen which supplies blood to the lower limbs. That caused severe and fatal internal bleeding."

Both defendants deny murder. The trial, expected to last four weeks, continues.