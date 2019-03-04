Image copyright PA Image caption Match commander David Duckenfield denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 fans

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield had "sufficient experience" to do the job competently, a policing expert told a court.

Mr Duckenfield was appointed match commander for the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest just weeks before the game.

But Douglas Hopkins, an ex-Metropolitan Police match commander, said the job was "not the most difficult".

Mr Duckenfield, 74, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 people.

Giving evidence at Preston Crown Court, Mr Hopkins pointed to Mr Duckenfield's previous experience policing matches at Hillsborough and Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground.

He said the role of match commander required the former South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent "to prepare himself fully and diligently".

Image caption The people who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster

Mr Hopkins told the court Mr Duckenfield's 29 years of experience in the police "should have been sufficient".

He was also asked about the entrance to the Leppings Lane terrace, where the fatal crush took place.

Mr Hopkins said it was "essential" that a tunnel, leading to the central pens of the terrace, was policed, and there should have been better signs highlighting the side areas of the terrace.

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for a 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after the disaster.

Mr Duckenfield previously said he "probably wasn't the best man for the job" in evidence read out to the court from inquests into the deaths in March 2015.

Mr Duckenfield, of Ferndown, Dorset, is on trial alongside Sheffield Wednesday's ex-club secretary Graham Mackrell, 69, who denies a charge related to the stadium safety certificate and a health and safety charge.

The trial continues.