Liverpool

Customer foils armed robbery at Liverpool shop

  • 4 March 2019
Everton News Walton Image copyright Google

A brave customer thwarted a raid at a newsagent by an armed robber.

The kitchen-knife wielding robber demanded cash from a shopkeeper and then stabbed him on Sunday.

But the crook left empty-handed after the customer intervened at Everton News on City Road, Walton, Liverpool at about 20:00 GMT.

Police said the shopkeeper's injuries were not life-threatening, and praised the "brave member of the public who intervened".

Det Insp Debbie Tipton said the customer had prevented "the shopkeeper from potentially suffering further injury".

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites