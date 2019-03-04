Image copyright Google

A brave customer thwarted a raid at a newsagent by an armed robber.

The kitchen-knife wielding robber demanded cash from a shopkeeper and then stabbed him on Sunday.

But the crook left empty-handed after the customer intervened at Everton News on City Road, Walton, Liverpool at about 20:00 GMT.

Police said the shopkeeper's injuries were not life-threatening, and praised the "brave member of the public who intervened".

Det Insp Debbie Tipton said the customer had prevented "the shopkeeper from potentially suffering further injury".