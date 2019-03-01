A woman has died after she was involved in a crash with three cars.

A man, 39, who was cycling with the 45-year-old woman, is in a critical but stable condition following the crash in Merseyside on Thursday evening.

The collision in Hale Drive, Halewood, also involved three cars: a white Ford Fiesta, a red Ford Fiesta and a red Ford C-Max.

A man, aged 21, from Halewood has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He is also being held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.