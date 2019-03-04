Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Jon Venables was 10 when he and Robert Thompson killed James Bulger

The father of James Bulger has lost a legal challenge to try to change a lifelong anonymity order for one of his son's killers.

Ralph Bulger wanted information relating to Jon Venables' new identity to be made public, after he was jailed for possessing child abuse images.

Venables and Robert Thompson, both 10, killed the two-year-old in 1993.

Mr Bulger's lawyers argued information about Venables which was "common knowledge" should be made public.

However, president of the family division Sir Andrew McFarlane refused to change the terms of the order, which was designed to protect Venables from "being put to death".

He said: "My decision is in no way a reflection on the applicants themselves, for whom there is a profoundest sympathy.

"The reality is that the case for varying the injunction has simply not been made."