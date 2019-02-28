Woman passenger dies after Croxteth taxi crash
- 28 February 2019
A woman has died after the taxi she was travelling in was involved in a crash in Croxteth, Liverpool.
The Ford Mondeo private hire taxi crashed with a BMW on the East Lancashire Road at about 05:10 GMT on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.
The taxi driver remains in a serious condition in hospital.
A man, 26, from St Helens has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.