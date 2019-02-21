Image caption Unions says officers do not feel "safe or confident" after a governor refused to back them

One hundred prisoner officers at HMP Liverpool have walked out after a guard was sacked for a "pre-emptive strike" on an inmate.

The officer was forced to act during an incident which left him and colleagues feeling "unsafe", the Prison Officers' Association (POA) said.

He was suspended at the time before being sacked at a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Justice is yet to comment.

Members refused to attend work following a meeting on Thursday morning. Officers told the BBC guards from other prisons were being drafted in to run the jail.

The union's branch committee said it "no longer felt safe or confident" in the training they had been given after the governor refused to accept the use of an "approved method" of restraint was justified.

Image copyright PA Image caption About 100 Prison Officers' Association members refused to work on Thursday morning

Inmates were locked in their cells and officers said it was unlikely any HMP Liverpool prisoners would be appear at court proceedings.

POA spokesman Glyn Travis said said the incident happened last year and the disciplinary proceedings ended on Wednesday with the officer's - who has 20 years of experience - dismissal.

Talking about the incident, Mr Travis said: "He felt he and his colleagues were unsafe and responded with a pre-emptive strike.

"Officers believed that this was an acceptable way to deal with the situation but they have not been backed by the governor."

Union members would not return to work until they had assurances they could use a pre-emptive strike "when necessary", he added.

Mick Pimblett, the POA's assistant general secretary, said: "We have to take it into context HMP is a violent prison these staff are facing assaults every single day."