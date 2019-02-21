Netherley drug-driving arrest after pedestrian killed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a woman was hit and killed in Liverpool.
The 60-year-old woman was struck by a Ford Mondeo in Lydieth Lea, Netherley at about 00:40 GMT, Merseyside Police said.
Emergency services attended but she died at the scene.
A 30-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested and is being questioned by police. The force has appealed for witnesses.