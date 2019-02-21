Knowsley Safari Park lion killed by lionesses in fight
- 21 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A male lion has been killed in a fight with lionesses at Knowsley Safari Park on Merseyside.
Seven-year-old Mojo was found injured by keepers on 12 February and later died from internal injuries.
Fights with females in the pride are not uncommon and a part of natural lion behaviour, the zoological park said.
A spokesman said Mojo had been successfully integrated with the pride of females for a year-and-a-half.
Mojo's brother Scooter is now the safari park's sole surviving male lion.