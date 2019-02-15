Image copyright Samuel White/PA Image caption The scene of destruction that was left inside the Travelodge after a digger was driven into the lobby

A man has been charged with criminal damage and recklessly endangering life after a digger smashed through the doors of a new hotel.

The destruction happened at the Travelodge in Liverpool's Innovation Park on 21 January.

The digger crashed through the reception desk and windows at the hotel, causing extensive damage.

John Arthur Manley, 35, of St Aidans Way in Netherton, Merseyside, has been charged and remanded into custody.

He will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court later.