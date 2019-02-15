Travelodge digger crash: Man charged over hotel damage
- 15 February 2019
A man has been charged with criminal damage and recklessly endangering life after a digger smashed through the doors of a new hotel.
The destruction happened at the Travelodge in Liverpool's Innovation Park on 21 January.
The digger crashed through the reception desk and windows at the hotel, causing extensive damage.
John Arthur Manley, 35, of St Aidans Way in Netherton, Merseyside, has been charged and remanded into custody.
He will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court later.