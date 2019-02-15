Image copyright Google Image caption The fire service were called to a block of flats on Concert Square

Three people have been rescued after a fire broke out at block of flats in Liverpool city centre.

Crews from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service were called to Concert Square at about 02:00 GMT.

Two people were rescued from a balcony, the third was found inside, the fire service said.

They have been taken to hospital and an investigation into the cause of the blaze will be held later.

A fire service spokesman said: "On arrival crews discovered a fire on the third floor of the property. Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered."

Two people were rescued from the second floor balcony by ladder and the third person was rescued by crews inside the building.

The fire is out but crews are still on the scene, searching the building.

The fire broke out hours after a large number of police officers were called in to deal with a public disorder incident which started on nearby Fleet Street and Hanover Street.