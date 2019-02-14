Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Travelodge Liverpool: Digger driver wrecks hotel reception

A man has been arrested after a digger ploughed through the doors of a new hotel and smashed into the building.

It happened at the Travelodge in Liverpool's Innovation Park on 21 January.

A 35-year-old from Netherton has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage with intent to endanger life, Merseyside Police said.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of assault in relation to a separate incident in Broadgreen.

The digger crashed through the reception desk and windows at the hotel, causing extensive damage.

Ceiling fixer Samuel White, 24, witnessed it and said the destruction went on for "a good 20 or 30 minutes" and had left workers "gobsmacked".

Paramedics treated a man for eye irritation caused by exposure to diesel, police said at the time.

Building firm Triton Construction said there had been no structural damage to the hotel.