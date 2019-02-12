Image copyright Handout Image caption James Taylor was shot outside his daughter's dance class

A man who was shot dead as he waited to pick up his daughter from a dance class was a "doting" father to six children.

Police believe Liverpool fan James Taylor, 34, was killed in a "targeted attack" and found in Holy Cross Close last Thursday.

His family - who called him Jay - said he was a "kind, selfless and caring family man" as well as a "loving husband, son and brother".

Three men - aged 24, 31 and 35 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The trio have been since released while Merseyside Police continue to investigate Mr Taylor's death.

His family said in a statement: "Although he was a proud supporter of Liverpool Football Club, his life really did revolve around his children - four girls and two boys - his wife and wider family.

"Jay died doing what he did best, being a devoted father and sadly they will now have to grow up without him in their lives."