Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dr Makaziwe Mandela showed Prince Charles a selection of her father's drawings

The Prince of Wales met the daughter of former South African president Nelson Mandela while on a visit to Liverpool.

Dr Makaziwe Mandela showed the prince a selection of her father's drawings, which she has donated for a permanent display in St George's Hall.

The Duchess of Cornwall also posed in front of Paul Curtis' famous mural, For All Liverpool's Liver Birds.

The royal couple met Ireland's President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina during the visit.

Ms Mandela is also on a short trip to the UK and began her visit on Monday, the 29th anniversary of her father being released from prison after 27 years.

Dozens of students waited for a glimpse of the royal couple as they began their day celebrating Liverpool University's Institute of Irish Studies.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Dame Janet Beer, said the visit was "a wonderful occasion".

"We are very fortunate indeed to have as joint patrons of the Institute of Irish Studies, the Prince of Wales and the President of Ireland and the fact that they were both able to come together has been a special day in the life of the University of Liverpool."

The prince and duchess's visit comes a month after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Birkenhead in their first joint royal engagement of the year.