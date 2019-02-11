Second murder arrest over James Taylor dance class shooting
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a father who was shot dead as he waited to pick up his daughter from a dance class.
James Taylor, 34, was found in Holy Cross Close in Liverpool after witnesses described hearing a number of gunshots on Thursday.
Police believe he was killed in a "targeted attack".
The 31-year man from Liverpool, who was arrested on Sunday, has been released on conditional bail.
A 35-year-old man arrested on Saturday, also on suspicion of murder, has been released pending further investigations.
On Friday, police raided four properties across Liverpool in relation to the shooting.
Det Ch Insp Ian Warlow said "huge progress" had been made in the investigation.