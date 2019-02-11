Liverpool

Second murder arrest over James Taylor dance class shooting

  • 11 February 2019
James Taylor Image copyright Handout
Image caption James Taylor was shot outside his daughter's dance class

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a father who was shot dead as he waited to pick up his daughter from a dance class.

James Taylor, 34, was found in Holy Cross Close in Liverpool after witnesses described hearing a number of gunshots on Thursday.

Police believe he was killed in a "targeted attack".

The 31-year man from Liverpool, who was arrested on Sunday, has been released on conditional bail.

A 35-year-old man arrested on Saturday, also on suspicion of murder, has been released pending further investigations.
Image caption The shooting in Holy Cross Close was heard by a number of people

On Friday, police raided four properties across Liverpool in relation to the shooting.

Det Ch Insp Ian Warlow said "huge progress" had been made in the investigation.

