Liverpool

Knowsley attack: Boy, 14, 'attacked by group with machete'

  • 10 February 2019
Higher Road, Halewood Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack is believed to have happened near Higher Road in Halewood

A boy has been attacked with what is thought to be a machete while walking alone near a park, police said.

The 14-year-old was set upon by a group in Halewood, Knowsley, before 16:00 GMT on Saturday, Merseyside Police said.

The victim was treated in hospital for injuries to his head and leg but they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them, adding: "Descriptions of the offenders are yet to be confirmed."

Police were called "after the boy presented himself at hospital at around 5.20pm with suspected knife wounds".

