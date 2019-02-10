Image caption The shooting in Holy Cross Close was heard by a number of people

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a father who was shot dead as he waited to pick up his daughter from a dance class.

James Taylor, 34, was found in Holy Cross Close in Liverpool after witnesses described hearing a number of gunshots on Thursday

Police believe he was killed in a "targeted attack".

They arrested the 35-year-old man on Saturday. He has since been released pending further investigations.

Image copyright Handout Image caption James Taylor was shot outside his daughter's dance class

On Friday, police raided four properties across Liverpool as part of their investigation.

The city's lord mayor Christine Banks, who lives near the scene of the attack, said the shooting had made her "feel sick".

"That somebody could actually wait... and watch, knowing children were coming out of that dance school and then do that - what kind of person does that?"