Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting in Holy Cross Close was heard by a number of people

A man has been shot dead in a street near Liverpool city centre.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was found dead in Holy Cross Close at about 20:00 GMT on Thursday after witnesses described hearing a number of shots.

Police said formal identification has yet to take place but the victim's family had been informed.

The small residential street close to Liverpool John Moores University was cordoned off and CCTV is being examined.

Det Ch Insp Martin Earl of Merseyside Police said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have information which could help us establish the full circumstances and find those responsible.

"You may have seen or heard suspicious behaviour in the area of Holy Cross Close and any information, no matter how small, could prove crucial as we seek to establish what happened and bring those responsible to justice."