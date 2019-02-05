Blake Brown: Man cleared over 2016 shooting murder charge
5 February 2019
A man who was charged with conspiracy to murder over the fatal shooting of a man in Liverpool two years ago has been acquitted.
Blake Brown, 30, died in hospital after being shot in the head in Aigburth on 24 October 2016.
Lee Blowes, 31, from Skelmersdale in Lancashire, was found not guilty after standing trial at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday.
The jury took about two hours to acquit him.