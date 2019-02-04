Image copyright Widnes Police Image caption The knives haul included a number of homemade weapons

A replica of a weapon wielded by a race of alien warriors in the sci-fi TV show Star Trek has been seized by police from a 17-year-old boy's bedroom.

The 4ft (1.2m) Klingon bat'leth and other weapons, some of which were homemade, were found after the teen was arrested over an assault in Widnes.

A 14-year-old boy was injured in the attack on Queensbury Way, Upton Rocks just after 18:00 on 24 January.

Three other boys, aged 14, 15, and 16, were also held after raids on Friday.

All four were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and have been released on conditional bail.

Image copyright Widnes Police Image caption The bat'leth (centre with curved blades) was one of a number of weapons found

Cheshire Police said the boy would not face any charges over the weapons as they were found "in a private dwelling".

Though it is legal to possess a replica of the weapon on private property, they are classed as weapons and can be seized if carried in a public place or deemed to be used for criminal purposes.

The bat'leth, known as the "sword of honour", has become a favourite among fans of the sci-fi franchise since it was first seen being used by the Klingon character Lieutenant Commander Worf in the Star Trek: The Next Generation series.