Two 15-year-old girls have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm during dawn police raids.

Police said a 38-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were also arrested for the same offence in Liverpool.

A handgun, drugs, £1,500 in cash and a suspected stolen quad bike were seized, a Merseyside Police spokesman said.

Officers carried out raids on houses in the Anfield and Walton areas of the city in an operation aimed at disrupting drug dealing.

The searches, which began at about 07:30 GMT, found the gun, drugs, cash and quad bike after searching properties on Vanbrugh Road.

The arrested man is from Walton, the woman and one of the girls are from Anfield while the other girl is from Toxteth.