Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ninety-six people died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster

A Liverpool supporter who survived the Hillsborough disaster has told a court he was "squeezed like a tube of toothpaste" as fans screamed for help.

Iain Crawford told Preston Crown Court he became a "stepping stone" for people trying to escape the crush.

He told the jury he remembered "having to trample on somebody... that was something I could do nothing about".

Match commander David Duckenfield, 74, of Ferndown, Dorset, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 fans.

Sheffield Wednesday's ex-club secretary Graham Mackrell denies a charge related to the stadium safety certificate and a health and safety charge.

'Somebody underfoot'

Mr Crawford said he became separated from his friends when he entered the ground through an exit gate at the FA Cup semi-final in 1989.

He said a supporter warned him not to walk down a tunnel to the Leppings Lane terrace because it was too crowded but he thought he was heading to a large open terrace and did not realise there were pens.

Mr Crawford fought back tears as he described the crush in pen three, saying: "As I got forced forward, I do recall somebody below my feet, I do recall having to trample on somebody... that was something I could do nothing about.

"My arms were pinned up against my chest. Knowing somebody was underfoot and not being able to help was one of the worst things."

He said people were shouting at the police to do something.

Image caption The 96 people who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster

Mr Crawford said he was then "horizontal on my side" and "squeezed like a tube of toothpaste" towards a gate in the fence at the front of the terrace before two officers pulled him through.

The court heard he had previously described himself as being a "stepping stone" for other fans trying to escape, but he said it was "inevitable others were getting out by any means and if that meant people climbing over me, I can't blame them for doing that".

He was taken to hospital and later discovered one of the fans in his group had died.

The court also heard from survivor Ian McDermott, who fell unconscious on the terrace.

He described the crush as being "like a whirlpool.... if you were on the outside".

He said people "were spun round quickly and dragged into the middle" but the crowd then "settled like concrete".

When he came round, Mr McDermott was still on the terrace and was taken to the gymnasium where he said "there were just rows and rows of people laid out, just jeans and trainers covered in blankets".

The trial continues.