Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Jon Venables was 10 when he and Robert Thompson killed James Bulger

Two people have admitted posting photos on social media that they claimed identified James Bulger killer, Jon Venables.

Richard McKeag, 28, and Natalie Barker, 36, pleaded guilty to eight contempt of court offences at the High Court.

Venables and Robert Thompson were convicted of murdering James in 1993. There is a global ban on publishing anything revealing their identities.

McKeag and Barker were given suspended prison sentences.

'Planned and deliberate'

They admitted posting pictures and information online they claimed related to Venables, as well as seeking information about Thompson.

Mr Justice Warby said McKeag's offences were "planned and deliberate".

He was given a 12-month suspended jail sentence.

Barker was given an eight-month suspended sentence.

Image copyright PA Image caption James Bulger's body was found two days after his abduction on a railway line

Venables and Thompson were 10 when they tortured and killed James after abducting the two-year-old from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, in 1993.

In November that year, they became the youngest children ever to be convicted of murder in England.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption McKeag and Barker also admitted seeking information about Robert Thompson, who was also convicted for James Bulger's murder

Venables and Thompson have been living under new identities since they were released in 2001 under licence. This means they can be recalled at any time.

Venables was jailed in 2010 for having child abuse images on his computer.

He was also imprisoned in 2018 for the same offence.