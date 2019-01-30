Police have alerted motorists after the M62 was closed in both directions following a serious collision

A man was taken to hospital with "major trauma injuries" after the incident on the motorway in Merseyside, North West Ambulance Service said.

The crash happened between junction 7 (A57) and 8 (A574), and police attended the scene at about 19:48 GMT.

North West Motorway Police urged motorists to avoid the area.

A statement on Twitter said both carriageways "are still closed due to police investigation and will remain closed for foreseeable future please avoid area and find alternative route".

Highways England warned football fans at Liverpool's home match against Leicester, which kicked off at 19:45 GMT, to expect delays.

It said in a tweet that closures between junction 7 for Warrington A57 and junction 8 for Burtonwood A574 are in place.

"Likely to be in place for some time, be aware if leaving LFC vs LCFC," the tweet said.

The man suffered "a head injury, leg injuries and chest injuries", a spokeswoman for the ambulance service said.

She said two ambulances, an advanced paramedic and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.