Image caption Fifteen-month-old Evie Crandle died after being taken to Whiston Hospital in St Helens

A hospital has apologised to the parents of a 15-month-old girl who died after doctors failed to realise she had sepsis.

Evie Crandle died in April 2018 after being taken to Whiston Hospital in St Helens showing symptoms of the illness.

An inquest heard there had been delays in Evie's treatment despite her parents suspecting she had the infection.

Dr Julie Hendry apologised on behalf of the hospital trust and said: "We fell below the standards expected."

Evie's parents Phil Crandle and Sam McNeice said they had asked medics to consider sepsis but their concerns were not heeded and hospital staff believed Evie had a urinary infection.

At one point they sent her home so her parents could collect a urine sample, but she was back at the hospital hours later and her condition had worsened, the inquest at Liverpool Coroner's Court heard.

Evie died two days after first attending Whiston Hospital's emergency department and an internal investigation highlighted a number of failings in her care.

The inquest was told the investigation found there had been delays in Evie's treatment from the start, including documents and assessment forms that had not been completed properly.

Image caption Evie Crandle's parents said she was "the centre of our universe"

There had been confusion when she was sent home for a urine sample to be obtained and medical staff failed to recognise her parents' concerns about her symptoms, the court was told.

Dr Hendry, the hospital's assistant director of clinical improvement, said: "I would like to formally apologise to them on behalf of [St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust].

"We fell below the standards expected."

Dr Hendry also outlined changes made since Evie's death which included refresher training on sepsis for all staff and improved systems for flagging up potential cases.

Staffing levels in the children's emergency department were also reviewed, she said.

The inquest continues.