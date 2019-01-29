Image copyright Getty Images

A Liverpool fan "screamed out for my mum" and thought he was going to die at the Hillsborough tragedy, a jury heard.

Christopher Parsonage told the trial of match commander David Duckenfield he was "carried down by the crowd" and "rammed" against a crush barrier.

He told Preston Crown Court about his feelings of guilt at not being able to hold up a fellow supporter in distress.

Former Ch Supt Duckenfield, 74, of Ferndown, Dorset, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 fans.

Mr Parsonage, a teacher at the time, said it was an "absolute scrum" outside the turnstiles before kick-off in the 1989 FA Cup semi final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

He recalled as he passed through the main tunnel leading to the central pens on the Leppings Lane terrace that somebody behind him said a gate had been opened.

Image caption The 96 people who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster

He said there was "immediately" a "huge press of people". He was "carried down by the crowd" with his feet off the floor and hit a crush barrier.

He said: "I couldn't do anything about it, it was incredible agony, I couldn't move. My leg was absolutely trapped, I couldn't twist my foot, I was being rammed against that barrier.

"I thought my leg was going to break and I was going to die. I screamed out for my mum. I was 29."

'Bedlam'

Asked by prosecutor Richard Matthews QC what his breathing was like at the time, Mr Parsonage replied: "I was consciously deciding to control my breathing and use my diaphragm.

"I knew I had to because I saw this guy to the side of me with a blue face. I have had to deal with my own personal guilt of not being able to hold him up.

Asked if he was "desperate" to help, Mr Parsonage replied "desperation is too slight a word really". He then described the man falling down into the crush.

Earlier, retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Maurice Kay told the court it was "bedlam" in central pen 4 when he arrived shortly after kick-off.

The then senior barrister and Liverpool season ticket-holder said he found himself close to a barrier and the crowd had moved "down to the front as a result of the pressure."

"After the players had gone off, when it was still bedlam, I can remember police officers on the pitch calling to the crowd to move backwards and people shouting back 'We can't, we can't'."

Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell, 69, of Stocking Pelham, Hertfordshire, who is on trial alongside Mr Duckenfield, denies safety breaches relating to the crush at the stadium on 15 April 1989.

The trial continues.