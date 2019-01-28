Image copyright Geograph/David Dixon Image caption The man fell into the water near the Tranmere Oil Terminal in Wirral

A man has died after falling from a tug boat into the River Mersey, with police treating the death as unexplained.

It happened at about 18:40 GMT on Sunday near the Tranmere Oil Terminal in Wirral, police said.

The man, who has not been named, was pulled from the water at Liverpool Pier Head and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is also being investigated by the Department for Transport's Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out, and Merseyside Police have appealed for witnesses to contact the force.

A Marine Accident Investigation Branch spokesman said: "We have sent inspectors to Liverpool to investigate an accident involving a tug boat."