Image caption The fatal crash was between an Audi S3 and a Ford Fiesta

A man has died after the car he was driving was in collision with another vehicle.

Merseyside Police said the collision between an Audi S3 and a Ford Fiesta happened just after 22:00 GMT on Friday at the junction of Queens Drive and Grandison Road, Walton, Liverpool.

The force said the driver of the Ford Fiesta, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

It is appealing for two lorry drivers "who may hold crucial evidence".

'Urgent appeal'

The first vehicle is described as a curtain-sided articulated lorry with a red/orange cab and a blue trailer with the word "Palletline" across the trailer.

The second vehicle is described as a curtain-sided articulated lorry with a white cab with "Goodfellas" on its trailer.

PC Darran Doyle of Merseyside Police said: "We are urgently looking to trace these drivers, as we are hopeful that their recorded dashcam footage will have captured this tragic collision or some of the vehicles prior to the collision.

"Extensive inquiries to identify these lorries have so far proved negative and any assistance from the public will be gratefully received and swiftly acted upon."

The force has also appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

The occupants of the Audi stopped at the scene and are assisting police with their inquiries.

Police said the dead man's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by officers.