Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Jon Venables was 10 when he and Robert Thompson killed James Bulger

Actress Tina Malone is facing contempt of court proceedings over a social media post allegedly showing images of James Bulger killer Jon Venables.

Ms Malone revealed she had received a High Court summons in a series of Facebook posts on Thursday.

There is a global ban on publishing anything revealing the identities of Jon Venables and Robert Thompson.

The Attorney General's Office (AGO) confirmed it had summonsed the actress to appear at the High Court.

Venables and Thompson were convicted of murdering two-year-old James in 1993.

They have been living under new identities since they were released in 2001.

Image caption Tina Malone said she was shocked to have received a High Court summons in a series of Facebook posts

A spokesman for the AGO said the summons related to a social media post last year.

They added that the High Court would set a date for the hearing in due course.

In Facebook posts on Thursday, Liverpool-born Ms Malone, who has appeared in Shameless and Brookside, said: "I need a lawyer ASAP. I've been committed to the High Court."

Image copyright PA Image caption James Bulger was two when he was snatched and killed in 1993

The AGO added: "The Law Officers will review contempt of court allegations made to them, but they cannot comment on the nature of any investigations.

"The Law Officers remind everyone that an injunction is in place which prevents publication of any images or information claiming to identify anyone as Jon Venables or Robert Thompson."

James' father Ralph Bulger has appealed for the injunction covering Venables' anonymity to be lifted after the killer was jailed for possessing indecent images.

James' mother Denise Fergus did not support her ex-husband's legal bid.