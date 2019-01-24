Image copyright family picture / cheshire police Image caption HMP Risley inmate Stephen O'Donnell

A prisoner has been charged with the murder of a fellow inmate who was stabbed at a jail in Cheshire.

Stephen O'Donnell, 33, was attacked on E wing of HMP Risley, near Warrington, on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to Warrington General Hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead.

Adrisse Gray, 23, appeared before magistrates earlier and was remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 21 February.

The male Category C training prison holds about 1,110 men.