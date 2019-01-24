Image caption The blaze broke out at the house in Dovercliffe Road on Wednesday night

Two people have died in a house fire in Liverpool.

Firefighters found the house on Dovercliffe Road in Old Swan, "well alight" when they arrived just before 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Crews managed to pull two people from the property but they were later pronounced dead in hospital.

Neighbours told the BBC an elderly couple in their 80s lived at the house. The blaze has been put out and is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said family members had been informed.

The fire service said the parents of two young children from a neighbouring property were advised to take them to hospital to be checked for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Forensic investigators are at the scene and an investigation has begun to establish the cause of the fire.