Image caption Trent Alexander-Arnold paid for Christmas dinners for 60 families

Liverpool footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold spent his Christmas Day bringing festive cheer to 60 families from underprivileged backgrounds.

Alexander-Arnold, ambassador for the An Hour for Others charity, paid for everyone's Christmas dinner and bought presents for all the children.

Jacob, 10, said it was "amazing" to get a present from the star.

Alexander-Arnold, 20, of West Derby said "he'll never forget" the looks on the children's faces.

Image caption Trent Alexander-Arnold said it was "better to give than receive"

The star, who is back to full fitness after injury, carried out the event at Liverpool's Hotel Tia.

He brought Christmas cheer between his morning training and evening match preparation for Liverpool FC's Premier League clash with Newcastle at Anfield later.

He said it was "better to give than receive", adding he hoped some of the youngsters would follow in his footsteps and "help others out".

Image caption Jacob, 10, said it was "amazing" to get a present from the footballer

One of the young guests, Jacob, said: "It felt amazing to meet a football player - and to get a present off a football player - I can't describe it but it feels amazing."

Even Everton fans were excited to meet the Liverpool footballer.

Liberty, eight, said she was "completely fine" with him being a Red.

Alexander-Arnold posted on his Instagram that he had had an "unbelievable day", adding: "What @anhourforothers do for deprived families and individuals is life changing and I'm honoured to be a part of that."

To see the looks on the kids faces today is something I'll never forget. Had an unbelievable day with these families and elderly from local areas. What @anhourforothers do for deprived families and individuals is life changing and I'm honoured to be a part of that.🌲 ❤ pic.twitter.com/zmA2fT8Iq9 — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) December 25, 2018

The charity tweeted: "He's not just a good footballer and our ambassador, he's a diamond."

Proud of what happened today @Hotel_Tia To see so many people working their socks off to help others less fortunate and make #Xmas day special. @trentaa98 deserves all the praise in the world that comes his way, a young scouser who cares about his city. Love you all https://t.co/5akSXFJrAx — An Hour for Others (@anhourforothers) December 25, 2018

Kevin Morland, founder of An Hour for Others, said: "He's just a normal lad - it's a genuine thing, it's from his heart - he understands the importance of sticking together when times are hard.

He said Alexander-Arnold had experienced hard times himself.

"He just wants to give back to his city."