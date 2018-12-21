Image copyright Knowsley Council Image caption Peter Kneale, director Prescot Cables FC and Doug Lace Chairman of Prescot Cables shakes hands with council leader Graham Morgan and councillors Denise Allen and Steff OKeeffe after the deal.

The future of non-league football club Prescot Cables has been secured after its local council bought its ground.

Knowsley Council completed the freehold purchase of Volair Park for £300,000 and granted the club a 99-year lease.

The Northern Premier League side, which is 134 years old and owned by its fans, will now pay an annual rent of £12,000.

Councillors stepped in after Cables, who play in the seventh tier of English football, were told by their landlord they could not extend their lease.

As such, the club faced expulsion from the league.

More stories from the North West of England

Rental payments will ensure the local authority will recover the "cost of purchase and generate additional funds" in the years to come, the council said.

Council leader Graham Morgan said: "Prescot Cables Football Club has been a huge part of the town since 1884 and it would have been a terrible blow if the club had to close its doors.

"As soon as we knew the club was experiencing difficulties over the lease, we have been in discussions with them to help find a solution."

Fans can buy shares in the club for £5 per year.

Club chairman Doug Lace said: "The Board of Directors are delighted that we have been able to sign this new lease agreement which will secure our long-term future here in Prescot.

"We have been playing at the ground since 1906 but we have never before had the security of a 99-year lease."