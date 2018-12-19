Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Members of the public filmed the fire as it took hold

A fire at Chester Zoo in which some animals died was caused by an electrical fault.

The blaze broke out in the Monsoon Forest area on Saturday, destroying much of its roof.

Orangutans, macaques, gibbons and larger birds were saved, but some fish, frogs, insects and small birds died.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said investigators had determined the blaze was "an accidental fire caused by an electrical fault".

Image copyright Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service Image caption More than 80 firefighters tackled the blaze in the Monsoon Forest area

More than 15 fire crews and ambulance staff attended the scene after the blaze broke out just before 11:30 GMT on Saturday.

The tourism attraction, which has more than 21,000 animals, said all the creatures led to safety were being relocated within the 125-acre site.

Lee Shears, from Cheshire Fire, said the "professionalism and expertise of the staff at the zoo meant that many precious species were saved".

Jamie Christon, the zoo's chief operating officer, thanked the fire service "for their valiant efforts" which helped "to rescue so many animals and minimise the extent of the damage."