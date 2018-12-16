Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Members of the public filmed the fire as it took hold

Chester Zoo is appealing for £50,000 in funds after fire destroyed most of the roof in one of its key attractions.

The fire started on Saturday morning in the Monsoon Forest area, leading to the evacuation of the zoo.

Sumatran orangutans and other mammals are all accounted for, but staff are trying to find other species, including birds.

The zoo says it has more than 21,000 animals in total on the site, of 500 different species.

Image copyright David Clough Image caption The fire broke out in the Monsoon Forest area

A spokesman said: "We remain committed to our mission to prevent extinction and for those who're asking how they can help, we would welcome a donation to our continuing conservation work."

Fifteen fire crews, paramedics and ambulance staff attended the blaze. One person was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Image copyright David Clough/Twitter/PA Image caption Fifteen crews were involved in tackling the blaze

Image copyright Sophie Flynn

The Monsoon Forest habitat is the UK's largest zoological building, according to the attraction, and opened in August 2015.

The 14-acre section houses Sumatran orangutans, rhinoceros hornbills, crocodiles and plant species.

It has its own tropical weather conditions, with temperatures reaching 26.6C to replicate conditions in South East Asia.

Image copyright Chester Zoo Image caption Chester Zoo houses hundreds of species

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It accommodates more than 21,000 animals

Chester Zoo officially opened in 1931 and is the UK's most visited zoo, drawing nearly two million visitors annually.